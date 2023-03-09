Raymond “Ray” C. Schlichting, 91, Sauk Rapids

March 2, 1932 - March 7, 2023

attachment-Ray Schlichting loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Raymond “Ray” C. Schlichting, age 91, who passed away Tuesday at Ridgeview Assisted Living in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 5:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Ray was born March 2, 1932 in Royalton to Alfred and Mary (Smieja) Schlichting. He graduated from Royalton High School in 1951. Ray honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. He married Marlys Popp on June 23, 1958 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice. Ray lived in the Rice area all of his life and worked as a Plumber, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church where he served on the Cemetery Board and Church Council. Ray was also a member of Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254. He volunteered for over 24 different organizations. Ray was recognized as Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year in 2012. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, traveling, watching baseball and football, gardening, canning, and family gatherings and celebrations. Ray was helpful, kind, generous and family oriented.

Ray is survived by his children, Jim (Patty) of Royalton, Judy Weis of St. Cloud, Jane (Dan) Haats of New London, Dan (Corina) of Rice, John (Sara) of Loveland, CO, and Anne (Nate Nordvik) of Maple Grove; son-in-law, Tom Lentner of Gilman; sister, Marlys Wells of Washburn, WI; 17 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlys in 1996; son, Dave; daughter, Mary Lentner; son-in-law, Neal Weis; brother, Roger; and sisters, Rita Fasen and Irene Burggraff.

The family would like to thank Ray’s care providers: VA staff, St. Croix Hospice, Ridgeview staff, and his friends at RSVP.