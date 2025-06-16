Richard “Dick” Baschky, 93, St. Cloud

July 15, 1931 - June 12, 2025

Service will be private for Richard Baschky, age 93, who passed away at his home Thursday, June 12, 2025. Arrangements were entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of Sauk Rapids. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Dick was born July 15, 1933 in Santa Monica, CA to Virginia Taylor. He proudly served his country in the Army. Dick married Virginia Schauland on August 27, 1958 in Muscatine, IA. He enjoyed gardening, renovating his home, woodworking and playing the guitar and piano. Dick was creative, caring, confident and young in spirit.

Dick is survived by his children, Michael (Sharon) Baschky of Shoreview, Linda Baschky of Fairbanks, AK, Catherine Baschky of Denver, CO, James (Rose) Baschky of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Samanatha, Duncan, Nicole, Teala, Jana and Roy.

He was preceded in death by parents and wife of 66 years, Virginia on April 11, 2015.