Irma Elmyra Brand, 101, Clarissa and formerly of Long Prairie

April 7, 1923 - September 24, 2024

A Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, September 30, 2024 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Irma Brand, 101, of Clarissa and formerly of Long Prairie who passed away September 24 at the Central Todd County Care Center in Clarissa. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Monday. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Browerville. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie has been entrusted with arrangements.

Irma was born April 7, 1923 to George and Wilhelmina “Minnie” (Gums) Pederson in Browerville, MN. She was honored to be the valedictorian of the Browerville High School’s class of 1939. She went on to earn her teaching degree at Saint Cloud Teacher’s College. She taught school in Glenwood then moved to Cloquet and worked at a bank. This is where she met her future husband, Richard “Dick” Brand who was working as an agent for Carlton County. They were married on June 10, 1951 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Prairie. In 1952, the opportunity for Dick to become an agent for Todd County, brought them happily back to be close with family.

Irma’s love for music began at a very young age. She was an accomplished pianist and organist. She was an avid reader who shared her appreciation for books with her family. She was a member of a homemaker’s club that met frequently and collected volumes of recipes that she was eager to try. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family. Gathering to play bridge or other card games was a highlight. Irma appreciated the 12 years of being able to travel with Dick to Texas during the winter months.

Irma’s faith was apparent in the way she lived her life. She was a life-long member and actively involved at Trinity Lutheran Church. More than that though, she demonstrated gratitude and a genuine appreciation for the beauty of all God’s creation. She found joy in nature’s scenery; she loved and showed concern for all animals, especially dogs and cats; she was compassionate with people she encountered. Her interest in genealogy stemmed from her deeply valuing and embracing family.

Irma is survived by her nieces, Gretchen (Doug) Gildner, Lynn Taber, Jan (Jim) Gandy and Frances Hart; nephews George (Paula) Pederson and Steven Brand and her cousin Lorraine Woge.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dick; brothers Gordon and Leonard Pederson and sister-in-law Genevieve Pederson.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church, Todd County Care Center in Clarissa or CentraCare Hospice.