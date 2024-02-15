Dorothy Irene Johnson, 82, Long Prairie

December 28, 1941 - February 12, 2024

Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 22nd at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Dorothy Johnson, 82, who passed away Monday, February 12, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, February 21 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie. Visitation will continue at the funeral home one hour prior to funeral services on Thursday.

Dorothy Irene Bundy was born December 28, 1941 to David and Helen (Helgeson) Bundy in Reynolds Township. While growing up on a farm she enjoyed driving tactor as well as helping with the cooking and baking. She lived with her grandma Anderson in Alexandria before returning to graduate from Long Prairie High School in 1959. After graduation, for a short time she worked various jobs in the Twin Cities before returning to Long Prairie. She met Ivan Johnson at the Log Cabin Dance Hall in Round Prairie. This romance developed to their marriage on September 1st, 1961. She worked at the Long Prairie Memorial Hospital before she and Ivan moved to work on a farm in North Dakota. Upon their return to Minnesota, she again went to work as a Nurses Aide at the hospital in Long Prairie. In 1983 she began working at Valley View Assisted Living. She really enjoyed her part time work at Custer Floral. She also worked for the Petron and Zinter Potato Farms before retiring in 2006.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, embroidering, crocheting, doing crafts and baking. Finding good deals at garage stores and thrift shops was always a fun challenge for her. More than anything though, Dorothy genuinely loved people. Although each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren held a special place in her heart, her loving kindness could be felt by all whom she encountered. She truly loved helping people and has touched the lives of patients, clients, coworkers, neighbors and relative strangers.

She is survived by her sons, James (Jennifer) and Randy (Lois) both of Round Prairie; daughters, Denitta (John) Kircher of Round Prairie, Sherri Johnson of Long Prairie and Bobbi Johnson of Browerville;15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ivan; sons David and Dale; infant sister Lois Bundy; sister Darlen Olberg and grandson, David Johnson

The family would like to extend an invitation to a Celebration of Life to be held in Dorothy’s honor beginning at 1:00 PM, Sunday, March 17, 2024 at the American Legion in Long Prairie.