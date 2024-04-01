Clara “Toots” I. Knettel, 90, Rice

April 8, 1933 - March 26, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2024 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake for Clara “Toots” Knettel, age 90, who passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Toots was born April 8, 1933 in St. Martin to Joseph and Bertha (Willenbring) Lucken. She married Raymond Knettel on May 16, 1956 in Farming. Toots lived in the Rice area since her marriage. She worked as a Nurses Aide at Good Shepherd for 28 years, and worked at Coborn’s after her retirement. Toots was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church and also served as an Election Judge. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and yard work.

Survivors include her sons and daughters, Kurt (Nancy) Knettel of Melissa, TX, Kay Czarnetzki (Steve Garden) of Becker, Mary (Joseph) Thomalla of St. Stephen, Jim Knettel of Tacoma, WA, Karla (Raymond) Wolter of Litchfield, and Kristen (Michael) Wasko of Lindstrom; siblings, Al (Florence) Lucken of St. Cloud, Louise “Ted” Schwinghammer of St. Cloud, Bertha “Dickie” (Michael) Stodla of Minnetonka, Jane Nebsitt of Bloomington, and Valerie Taylor of St. Paul; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. Toots was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond on October 8, 2006; brothers, Lloyd, Leo, and John Lucken; and sister, Joanne Bauer.