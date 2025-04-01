Joan A. Young, 88, Sartell

January 12, 1937 - March 30, 2025



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, April 4, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Joan Young, 88 of Sartell who died Sunday, March 30, 2025 at Vitality Living Care Center in Kimball. Fr. David Grundman will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Joan was born January 12, 1937 in Minneapolis to Holger “Hal” & Alice (Bakke) Borg. She met Thomas Young at a Halloween party after they graduated from high school. They were married on May 24, 1958 at Incarnation Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Joan worked many different jobs over her life and most recently was an event coordinator at Koinonia in the Annandale area. Joan was very active and feisty about a lot of things, she spent time ice skating, bowling and was a high school cheerleader. She was artsy and enjoyed arts and crafts. She was a master quilter and made many quilts over the years. She enjoyed traveling and attended many quilting conventions. She was very sociable and would make new friends, whether it was a walking group, quilting club, even recently at the nursing home, she would make great friends everywhere. She was a wonderful wife and mother to her family; she was the leader of the family and would make sure everyone was on time and at the right place. Joan was beautiful and she was a sharp dresser with the perfect hair and clothing. She was great shopper and could always find the best bargains.

She is survived by her husband Tom of Sartell; children, Paul (Debby) Young of Hastings; Tracy (Greg) Tamillo of Sauk Centre; grandchildren, Danielle, Tom, Kelsey, Mike and Erin, great grandchildren, Charlotte, Jensen and Olivander.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and sister Jaqueline.