Sicknesses Hitting Minnesota Schools Hard

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A variety of respiratory illnesses are all impacting Minnesota residents simultaneously.

Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says illness has hit the district very hard both from a student perspective as well as a staff perspective.

Whether its RSV for some of our students, it's influenza for older students and staff, COVID is still out there. It's making people really sick and they are gone for multiple days, which is something we haven't seen in some time.

Bergstrom says many students and staff are out for three to five days with sickness. He says while seasonal illnesses are common, this year is higher than what they've seen in past years and it's more severe.

Bergstrom says it is having an impact and it does create a challenge in keeping the schools functioning.

The Minnesota Department of Health says, as of January 4th, the number of Acute Respiratory Illness outbreaks in K-12 schools was at 24. The weekly report will be updated with new numbers on Thursday.

