Red Flag Warning in Much of Minnesota on Monday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is effective from 11:00 a.m. Monday to 8:00 p.m. Monday.
WIND...South shifting northwest 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent.
IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
