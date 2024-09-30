Red Flag Warning in Much of Minnesota on Monday

Red Flag Warning in Much of Minnesota on Monday

Todd County Sheriff's Office

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is effective from 11:00 a.m. Monday to 8:00 p.m. Monday.

National Weather Service
loading...

WIND...South shifting northwest 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent.

IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data, which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living.  

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON