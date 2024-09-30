Red Flag Warning in Much of Minnesota on Monday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is effective from 11:00 a.m. Monday to 8:00 p.m. Monday.

WIND...South shifting northwest 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

HUMIDITY...As low as 18 percent.

IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

