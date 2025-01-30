Record High Temperature in St. Cloud

Record High Temperature in St. Cloud

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We set a new record high temperature in St. Cloud on Thursday.

The National Weather Service says we officially hit 49 degrees at 3:53 p.m. at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

The previous record was 44 degrees first set in 1931 and then again in 2024.

The normal high for this time of the year is 21 degrees.

Above-normal temperatures continue through this weekend before colder, more "winter-like" air arrives Sunday night.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Several chances of snow will also exist after Friday. The best chance is currently Saturday north of I-94, where upwards of an inch may occur.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back

Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON