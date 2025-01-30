Record High Temperature in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We set a new record high temperature in St. Cloud on Thursday.
The National Weather Service says we officially hit 49 degrees at 3:53 p.m. at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.
The previous record was 44 degrees first set in 1931 and then again in 2024.
The normal high for this time of the year is 21 degrees.
Above-normal temperatures continue through this weekend before colder, more "winter-like" air arrives Sunday night.
Several chances of snow will also exist after Friday. The best chance is currently Saturday north of I-94, where upwards of an inch may occur.
