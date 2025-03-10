Broken Record: St. Cloud Set a New Record High Temperature

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An unusually warm air mass helped us set a new record high temperature for the date on Monday.

The National Weather Service says the official temperature at the St. Cloud Regional Airport at 2:00 p.m. was 69 degrees. That breaks the old record for March 10th which was 61 degrees set in 2015.

The average high temperature for St. Cloud this time of the year is 35 degrees.

While it is warm, this isn't the earliest we've ever hit 60 degrees in St. Cloud. The earliest ever 60-degree day was on March 3rd in 1905 and again last year in 2024.

The median average for our first 60-degree day is April 4th.

We actually just missed hitting the 60-degree mark on Sunday with a high temperature of 59 degrees.

The earliest-ever 70-degree day on record in St. Cloud was also last year on March 3rd, 2024.

The warmest ever March day on record in St. Cloud was March 23rd, 1910 when the mercury topped out at 81 degrees.

Cooler for Tuesday, then continued warm weather ahead of a messy system incoming later this week.

