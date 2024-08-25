Record Breaking Attendance to Start MN State Fair
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The first two days of the Minnesota State Fair saw record-breaking attendance.
On the opening day on Thursday, there were 138,875 people. That broke the previous opening day record of 133,326 set in 2019. Last year there were 106,327 people on opening day.
On Friday, 171,33 people went through the gates. That broke the old record for the second day of 164,741 which was set just last year.
The attendance numbers for Saturday have not been released yet.
The overall record attendance for the entire run of the Minnesota State Fair is 2,126,551 set in 2019.
The Minnesota State Fair runs through Labor Day.
