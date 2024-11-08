Propane Tank Safety Reminders After Father, 5 Kids Seriously Hurt

BAGLEY (WJON News) -- The State Fire Marshal's office has a reminder of the dangers of propane tanks after a family was badly hurt up in northern Minnesota.

A cigarette lighter ignited a leaking propane tank that exploded inside a storage container on Monday in Bagley, injuring one adult and five children.

Investigators determined that a 100-pound propane cylinder, believed to be empty, contained enough residual gas to fill the storage container to dangerous levels. The father and his children entered the storage container to get some toys. The children entered first and did not recognize the distinct odor of the additive that gives propane its 'gas' smell.

The five children and their father remain in critical condition at HCMC in Minneapolis.

The State Fire Marshal says some propane safety tips include storing tanks outside, never assume a tank is empty, and install alarms.

