Project 37 Fundraiser Saturday in Downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Project 37 is hosting its community fundraiser this Saturday.
Spokesman Jon Schulte says the organization is raising money so it can buy a building in downtown St. Cloud for an all-ages music venue
It is geared toward kids, especially teenagers. Something to give them to do after school. That can be programs or short classes, maybe a jam session or learning about how to record music.
The fundraiser on Saturday will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at 27 7th Avenue North, which is the building they want to buy.
It is the former Oblivion Coffee Bar location.
Saturday's event will include music, coffee, desserts, tours, and a short presentation on what Project 37 plans on doing.
They need to raise $75,000 by December 1st and so far they've raised nearly $24,000.
