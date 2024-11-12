Project 37 Fundraiser Saturday in Downtown St. Cloud

Project 37 Fundraiser Saturday in Downtown St. Cloud

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Project 37 is hosting its community fundraiser this Saturday.

Spokesman Jon Schulte says the organization is raising money so it can buy a building in downtown St. Cloud for an all-ages music venue

It is geared toward kids, especially teenagers.  Something to give them to do after school.  That can be programs or short classes, maybe a jam session or learning about how to record music.

The fundraiser on Saturday will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at 27 7th Avenue North, which is the building they want to buy.

It is the former Oblivion Coffee Bar location.

Saturday's event will include music, coffee, desserts, tours, and a short presentation on what Project 37 plans on doing.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

They need to raise $75,000 by December 1st and so far they've raised nearly $24,000.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year

No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON