Popular 4th of July Celebration Returning to Mystic Lake
PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- 90s music fans can rock out with a free concert in Prior Lake. Mystic Lake Casino is bringing back its free "Rock and Rockets" celebration for the 4th of July.
The event will feature 90s bands Sister Hazel and Fireballs as well as food, drinks, and of course fireworks. Sister Hazel formed in 1993 and is best known for their 1997 smash "All for You."
Two-time Grammy-nominated Fastball's song "The Way" reached number one in 1998, and their platinum album "All the Pain Money Can Buy" stayed on the Billboard 200 chart for a year. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the festivities. "Rock and Rockets" takes place at the Mystic Amphitheater from 5:00 to 10:30 p.m. Use this link for additional details.
Photo of Fastball by Cortney Martin (CC BY 2.0 – No Changes Made)
