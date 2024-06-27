Popular 4th of July Celebration Returning to Mystic Lake

PRIOR LAKE (WJON News) -- 90s music fans can rock out with a free concert in Prior Lake. Mystic Lake Casino is bringing back its free "Rock and Rockets" celebration for the 4th of July.

Get our free mobile app

IEBA 2016 Conference - Day 1 Jason Davis, Getty Images loading...

The event will feature 90s bands Sister Hazel and Fireballs as well as food, drinks, and of course fireworks. Sister Hazel formed in 1993 and is best known for their 1997 smash "All for You."

Cortney Martin (CC BY 2.0) Cortney Martin (CC BY 2.0) loading...

Two-time Grammy-nominated Fastball's song "The Way" reached number one in 1998, and their platinum album "All the Pain Money Can Buy" stayed on the Billboard 200 chart for a year. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the festivities. "Rock and Rockets" takes place at the Mystic Amphitheater from 5:00 to 10:30 p.m. Use this link for additional details.

Photo of Fastball by Cortney Martin (CC BY 2.0 – No Changes Made)

Designecologist on Unsplash Designecologist on Unsplash loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker