Police Standoff In Montrose After Search Warrant Executed

MONTROSE (WJON News) -- There's an active standoff in a Wright County community Thursday morning. The Sheriff's Office says that at about 5:30 a.m., deputies were executing a search warrant at 157 Mindy Lane in Montrose.

During the execution of the warrant, a suspect inside the apartment had barricaded themselves inside, and a gunshot was reportedly fired from inside the apartment.

Residents from the Mindy Lane apartments have been evacuated, and nearby residents have been told to shelter in place.

This is still an active and ongoing situation, but it has been contained to the building. You are asked to avoid that area until further notice.

More information will be released once the scene has been cleared.

