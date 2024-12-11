Police: Drunk Driver Strikes Police Cars, Ignites Fire
OSSEO (WJON News) -- An alleged drunk driver is accused of slamming into a squad car.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the incident happened in Osseo while officers were conducting a routine traffic stop.
They say an impaired driver was speeding and was out of control when they struck one of their squad cars, sending it crashing into two other vehicles, and starting a fire.
The officers pulled the impaired driver to safety as flames engulfed her car.
They say her blood alcohol content was 0.13. She was arrested at the scene.
Get our free mobile app
The Department of Public Safety says, while everyone escaped serious injury this time, impaired drivers threaten the lives of everyone on the road.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- St. Cloud's Foley Mansion Announces January Tour Dates
- Warmest Fall On Record in St. Cloud
- Major Reconstruction Approved for St. Cloud's Lincoln Avenue
- St. Cloud Establishes Cannabis Ordinance
- Superintendent, Principal Talk Apollo Referendum
LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past
From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz