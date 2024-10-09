Planning Commission Approves Mixed Use Development Project



ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A mixed-use development project in north St. Cloud is moving forward despite some concerns by the Planning Commission.

During Tuesday night's public hearing, the commission unanimously approved the rezoning request by the African Immigrants and Refugees Organization for the properties at 305 and 309 33rd Avenue North.

The owners want to build a four-story building with 30,000 square feet of commercial use and 70 residential apartment units.

The owner says it will be a market-rate housing development with 10 percent being affordable housing.

Four provisions the commission had to approve include the building being slightly higher than the standard allows at 52 feet instead of 45 feet, only 17 percent green space instead of the standard 33 percent, just 250 parking spaces instead of the 303 requirement, and building size versus lot size.

The project now moves on to the City Council where another public hearing will be held.

