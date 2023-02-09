Pickup Fire Impacts Highway 10 Traffic in St. Cloud

Pickup Fire Impacts Highway 10 Traffic in St. Cloud

Sarah Mueller, WJON

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A vehicle fire impacted traffic in southeast St. Cloud Wednesday afternoon.

The St. Cloud Fire Department was called out to Highway 10 South and Minnesota Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m. Fire crews arrived to find a 2018 Chevy Silverado fully engulfed.

Authorities had to close one lane of traffic while crews put out the flames.

The damage estimate is approximately $30,000 and the truck is a total loss.

Get our free mobile app

No one was hurt in the blaze and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the fire marshal.

 

 

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

10 Hilarious Bad Google Reviews of Central MN Landmarks

 

Here are Some St. Cloud State Hockey Players Who Now Play in the NHL

 

Labor Day Weekend Northern Lights as Seen in Minnesota

Filed Under: st. cloud fire department
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON