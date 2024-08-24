Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Car

BLAINE (WJON News) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car early Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:45 a.m. in Blaine in Anoka County.

Troopers say a 27-year-old man from Princeton was walking in the lanes of traffic of southbound university (Highway 47) near the 85th Street intersection when the incident happened.

The name of the man killed has not been released yet.

The driver of the car was not hurt.

