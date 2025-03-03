Paynesville Aiming To Help Area Farmers With First Ag Summit

PAYNESVILLE (WJON News) -- It's an opportunity for area farmers to learn more about what is going on in the agricultural industry at the local, state and federal level. The Paynesville Area Chamber of Commerce is holding its first Agricultural Summit on Thursday.

The Chamber's Executive Director Jacob Bertram says they wanted to do something to support area farmers:

"So we had a few members, that are farmers, come up and present it saying hey you should do something like this for our local community and the board of directors said yeah, absolutely let's get something planned and run with it and see where it ends up so that's where this event started and hopefully it will turn out to be a great time for everyone."

The event will feature speakers from the Farm Service Agency, Small Business Administration, Stearn County Conservation District, University of Minnesota Extension Office, and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. There is no cost to attend and Chamber Executive Director Jacob Bertram says it was important for them to have it be free:

"The biggest focus too is to have it be a free event for our members of course, and also for the whole community, being that, like I said before, we are a local, small town farming community that hopefully people can benefit from the session."

Bertram says anyone interested can just show up, no registration is required. He says early feedback has been very positive and they expect to have a good turnout.

The Paynesville Agricultural Summit will be held on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Paynesville American Legion.

