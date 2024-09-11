Flags At Half Staff Wednesday for Patriot Day

UNDATED (WJON News) -- In observance of the 23rd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11th, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed Wednesday as Patriot Day.

He also ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise until sunset Wednesday.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in lowering their flags in observance of the anniversary.

Also Wednesday, the St. Cloud State University Resource Center is hosting a flag-raising and short observance starting at 7:45 a.m. on campus in front of the Administrative Services Building. As part of the tribute, they will have a 21-gun salute.

The Fighting Saints Battalion is hosting a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at 4:30 p.m. at Husky Stadium. Participants can choose to climb the full 2,071 stairs, representing the number of steps climbed by first responders, or they can complete any portion of the climb.

The annual city of St. Cloud remembrance ceremony is at 5:00 p,m. at City Hall.

