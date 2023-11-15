Full Season of Holiday Shows At Paramount Theater in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is a full schedule of holiday shows on the main stage at the Paramount Theater and it all starts this weekend.

The Nutcracker will be performed this Thursday through Saturday.

Next weekend GREAT Theater's Beauty and the Beast takes over with shows running through December 10th.

Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says they are also excited to have Nashville recording artist Lorrie Morgan.

Every year I work with agents and they get used to what sells well in St. Cloud for us so they pitch different artists to me and they mentioned Lorrie Morgan. When I brought that to our committee everybody was a big yes. I would say they were right because this show is just about sold out already.

Morgan is in town on Saturday, December 16th.

She'll be followed by Lorie Line the next day, with the George Mauer Group that Monday night, December 18th.

Boulka says a popular tradition of the Rock N Roll Xmas Spectacular is back again this year.

A lot of people have made this their family tradition to come to this show with friends and family who are visiting from out of town. It's so popular this year that we've just added another performance so now there are six. Again, tickets for this one are selling like crazy.

The Rock N Roll Xmas Spectacular is December 19th through the 23rd.

The Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos will be at the Paramount on New Year's Eve with shows at 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Boulka has a warning for you as you buy tickets to any shows.

Watch out for those third-party ticket sellers. Sometimes those tickets aren't legit. If you get tickets from there the Paramount is unable to help you with any issues you might have. We always offer the lowest price.

