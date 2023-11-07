Pioneer Place Offering Christmas Shows Throughout December

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Christmas season is fast approaching and once again this year the Pioneer Place on Fifth in downtown St. Cloud has a full schedule of holiday-themed shows.

The first Christmas show is on Friday, December 1st which is called "Totally Awesome 80s Christmas Show".

Other shows include a tribute to John Denver, a comedy show, and Kat Perkins among others.

Later in the month, Mason Dixon Line will have three shows on December 22nd and 23rd. Owner Ray Herrington says their holiday show will be a fun way to kick off the Christmas weekend.

If you've ever seen Mason Dixon Line, and most people have, they put on an awesome show. Their normal show is country hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. They did a Christmas show last year and it was a ton of fun. They all dress up.

For New Year's Eve, Pioneer Place has Raised on Radio with two shows at 5:00 p.m. and at 8:00 p.m. The first show is more seated with the second show expected to be more of a dance party.

Herrington says they have a skybox option available for groups of up to 12 people.

It's available for most of the shows, it is taken already for some of the Christmas shows coming up. We can have food and drinks and everything packaged up for you. It seats 12, it's a lot of fun. Ask anyone who's done it, it's always a good time.

Herrington says the Christmas shows always sell well, so if there is a particular one you want to go to you should get tickets sooner rather than later.

The upstairs mezzanine bar has a special happy hour from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. during show nights.

The Blue Goose Speakeasy is in the basement of the Pioneer Place building. Herrington says it continues to be very popular since it opened earlier this year. It opens at 5:00 p.m. and on show nights there is typically a waiting list to get in up until midnight. On Wednesday and Thursday nights it is a little easier to get into the speakeasy.

The Veranda Lounge is on the main level of the building. Herrington says they have free entertainment including Monday Night Jazz on Thursday nights, and live music starting at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

Coming up next week here on WJON we will preview some of the special Christmas shows that are scheduled for this holiday season at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

