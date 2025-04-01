Spotlight: Popular Shows Bringing Big Crowds to Paramount Theater

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some popular shows will take the stage at the Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown St. Cloud in the coming weeks.

Tonic Sol-Fa's final concert at the Paramount is Tuesday night. That show is basically a sell-out. There are eight single seats still available.

The Bellamy Brothers also have a sold-out show this Thursday.

GREAT Theatre's production of Mary Poppins will be on stage from April 11th through the 27th.

And, Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says comedian C. Willi Myles is back for a stand-up routine on May 2nd.

We have Willi come every two or three years, however it works out for him and for us. We're always happy to have him back, he draws in a good crowd. He's got a nice connection to our community, so we're looking forward to that.

Boulka says a new show for the Paramount is Parrothead Paradise a Jimmy Buffett tribute band. That will be on May 9th at 7:30 p.m.

Boullka reminds you to always buy your tickets directly from Paramount's website and avoid third-party sellers.

