St. Cloud Organization Needs Donations for Christmas Dinner

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud organization that has helped others for almost 30 years, could use some help themselves this holiday season.

The Overcomers International Fellowship Dream Center is hosting its annual Christmas Day dinner for men and women who could use a warm meal and some holiday cheer.

Pastor Michael Laidlaw says this works because the entire community comes together.

"We make sure everyone has a hygiene package they need and a gift bag from us. And we have several churches that put together what we call a shoebox of love that we started 20 years ago. It's got some hygiene products in it, some hats, gloves, scary and that type of stuff."

Pastor Laidlaw says they have enough volunteers for this year's Christmas Day dinner, but they could still use donations of food now, and year round.

"We had a vendor donate a bunch of turkeys so we're good on that. We do need some hams and any other items that any other canned goods that can be used throughout this season. You know it's the season of giving but we're doing 150 meals a day so we need food all the time."

For the past 29 years, this St. Cloud organization has provided shelter, meals and mentoring to more than 14-thousand men, including homeless veterans.

Anyone interested in donating can call (320) 493-1328, or stop by their office at 529 16th Avenue North.

