Over Half Inch of Rain in St. Cloud on Thursday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We officially had just over a half inch of rain in St. Cloud on Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service says we recorded .59" of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

That brings us to 6.21 inches of rain for August, which is 2.48 inches above normal.

This summer was our 10th wettest on record in St. Cloud.  We've had 16.52 inches of rain for the months of June, July and August.  We're 5.44 inches above normal for the summer.

And, for the year so far, we're up to 29.11 inches of precipitation, which is 8.76 inches above normal.

The good news is the rain and thunderstorms are now a thing of the past. Comfortable temperatures, low humidity levels, and dry weather will make for a pleasant end to August and start to September. Enjoy!

