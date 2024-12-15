One Person Hurt When SUV Hits Emergency Vehicle

ST. AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when their SUV hit an emergency vehicle on Saturday Night. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. near St. Augusta.

Authorities say an SUV driven by 50-year-old Shelly Mcdade-Ruff of St. Cloud was going west on Interstate 94 when she hit a firetruck with its emergency lights on. Mcdade-Ruff was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the firetruck, 42-year-old Brandon Billig of Clearwater, and his passengers 54-year-old Michael Diers of Clearwater and 27-year-old Jonathan Swenson of Deerwood were not hurt in the crash.

