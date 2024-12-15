One Person Hurt When SUV Hits Emergency Vehicle
ST. AUGUSTA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when their SUV hit an emergency vehicle on Saturday Night. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. near St. Augusta.
Get our free mobile app
Authorities say an SUV driven by 50-year-old Shelly Mcdade-Ruff of St. Cloud was going west on Interstate 94 when she hit a firetruck with its emergency lights on. Mcdade-Ruff was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the firetruck, 42-year-old Brandon Billig of Clearwater, and his passengers 54-year-old Michael Diers of Clearwater and 27-year-old Jonathan Swenson of Deerwood were not hurt in the crash.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
7 Countries That Are Roughly the Same Size as Minnesota
Bucket List Attractions in Minnesota - Must Sees
The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.