South Haven Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash

ST. AUGUSTA -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a two vehicle crash in St. Augusta Wednesday.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 7 and County Road 142.

Get our free mobile app

Deputies say 59-year-old Cynthia Henderson, of Cokato, had missed her turn. She was attempting to make a U-turn on a curve when she was struck by another vehicle that came around the corner.

Authorities say 53-year-old Ginger Oberpriller, of South Haven, was the driver of the second vehicle.

Oberpriller's passenger, 84-year-old Alma Oberpriller of South Haven, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.