One Person Hurt in Crash in Wright County

One Person Hurt in Crash in Wright County

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News)—A pickup truck and a motorcycle collided, injuring one person.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday night at about 10:00 p.m. on Highway 241 in St. Michael.

Both vehicles were traveling west when they collided.

Forty-nine-year-old Stephanie Goeb of St. Michael was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The driver of the pickup, a 17-year-old boy from St. Michael was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With

Get ready to dive into a list of the most awesome '80s candies—those iconic treats that starred in movies, were sometimes more plastic than candy, and captured our hearts with their unforgettable flavors and wacky packaging.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON