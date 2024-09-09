One Person Hurt in Crash in Wright County

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News)—A pickup truck and a motorcycle collided, injuring one person.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday night at about 10:00 p.m. on Highway 241 in St. Michael.

Both vehicles were traveling west when they collided.

Forty-nine-year-old Stephanie Goeb of St. Michael was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, a 17-year-old boy from St. Michael was not hurt.

