One Person Hurt in Crash in Stearns County

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash in western Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. on Friday on Highway 71 near Sauk Centre.

A pick-up was going north and a car was going south when they collided.

The driver of the car 61-year-old Deborah Mrozek of Browerville was taken to the Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pick-up 19-year-old Jonathon Ebes of Tracy was not hurt.

