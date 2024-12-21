One Person Hurt in Crash in Stearns County
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash in western Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. on Friday on Highway 71 near Sauk Centre.
A pick-up was going north and a car was going south when they collided.
The driver of the car 61-year-old Deborah Mrozek of Browerville was taken to the Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pick-up 19-year-old Jonathon Ebes of Tracy was not hurt.
