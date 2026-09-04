The Holdingford Huskers snuck by the Cathedral Crusaders 7-6 on Thursday night at St. John's University's Clemens Stadium.

The Huskers broke a scoreless tie with 6:36 left in the third quarter with a rushing touchdown from John Nelson and Tatum Manske's PAT making the score 7-0.

Cathedral found the end zone with just 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter when quarterback Nolan Longnecker found Bentley Rengel for a 29 yard touchdown reception, but Howie Doke's two-point conversion rushing attempt was stymied by Holdingford.

The Crusaders will host ACGC on Friday, September 11th, while Holdingford is set to host Royalton on that date.

OTHER SCORES FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd

BIG LAKE 54, DELASALLE 12

MENAHGA 42, MAPLE LAKE 12

ROYALTON 32, KIMBALL 26

MELROSE 60, MONTEVIDEO 0

PAYNESVILLE 41, KMS 0

OSAKIS 30, APOLLO 0

ORONO 35, BECKER 28

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 46, ACGC 14

FOLEY 52, GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE 14

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

TECH @ NORTH ST PAUL 6 PM

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE @ MONTICELLO 7 PM

TOTINO-GRACE @ ROCORI 7 PM

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI @ SARTEL 7 PM

ALBANY @ LITCHFIELD