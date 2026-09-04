Central Minnesota High School Football Scoreboard
The Holdingford Huskers snuck by the Cathedral Crusaders 7-6 on Thursday night at St. John's University's Clemens Stadium.
The Huskers broke a scoreless tie with 6:36 left in the third quarter with a rushing touchdown from John Nelson and Tatum Manske's PAT making the score 7-0.
Cathedral found the end zone with just 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter when quarterback Nolan Longnecker found Bentley Rengel for a 29 yard touchdown reception, but Howie Doke's two-point conversion rushing attempt was stymied by Holdingford.
The Crusaders will host ACGC on Friday, September 11th, while Holdingford is set to host Royalton on that date.
OTHER SCORES FOR THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd
BIG LAKE 54, DELASALLE 12
MENAHGA 42, MAPLE LAKE 12
ROYALTON 32, KIMBALL 26
MELROSE 60, MONTEVIDEO 0
PAYNESVILLE 41, KMS 0
OSAKIS 30, APOLLO 0
ORONO 35, BECKER 28
EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS 46, ACGC 14
FOLEY 52, GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE 14
FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE
TECH @ NORTH ST PAUL 6 PM
SAUK RAPIDS-RICE @ MONTICELLO 7 PM
TOTINO-GRACE @ ROCORI 7 PM
CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI @ SARTEL 7 PM
ALBANY @ LITCHFIELD
Check out the painted murals of Downtown St. Cloud
Gallery Credit: Jim Maurice, Townsquare Media St. Cloud