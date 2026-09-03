Two-vehicle Crash On Highway 55 Sends Buffalo Resident To Hospital

Two-vehicle Crash On Highway 55 Sends Buffalo Resident To Hospital

Lee Voss - WJON

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:45 a.m. on Thursday on Highway 55 in Buffalo.  Both vehicles were traveling east when they collided.

Sixty-four-year-old Victoria Kath of Buffalo was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  The driver of the other vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, was not hurt.

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