ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- Two people from Foley were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Rockville Thursday night. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan being driven by 81-year-old Blaine Downer of Foley was going north on Highway 23 when he lost control of the vehicle and went into the south ditch.

Get our free mobile app

Downer and a passenger in his vehicle, 79-year-old Violet Downer of Foley, were both taken to the Mayo Clinic in St. Cloud with non-life-threatening injuries.

Come with us as we visit Sauk Rapids in pictures Sauk Rapids in pictures new and old.