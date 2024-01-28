One Person Hurt In Rockville Crash

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Rockville on Saturday night.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 11:30 p.m. a car driven by 24-year-old Lucas Skuza of Cold Spring was going West on Stearns County Road 6 when it ran through a stop sign and hit a pickup driven by 80-year-old Dean Borgmann of Saint Cloud that was going North on Highway 23.

Skuza was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and a passenger in his car, 33-year-old Brandon Braegelmann of St. Cloud was not hurt. Borgmann was not hurt in the crash.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

7 Countries That Are Roughly the Same Size as Minnesota

Stay Overnight in a Stone Castle in Minnesota