ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Rockville last Tuesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a crash around 4:40 p.m. on County Road 8, north of 210th Street. The crash was on the west side of Grand Lake. Deputies and Rockville Rescue arrived and found an SUV up against a tree.

Authorities say it appeared 65-year-old Susan Feidhege of Cold Spring was going north on County Road 8, failed to navigate the right-hand curve, and drove off the road before hitting the tree. Feidhege appeared to have suffered a medical emergency, which caused the crash and sustained minor injuries. She was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Pantowners 50th Anniversary Car Show and Swap Meet The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 50th Annual Car Show & Swap Meet in 2025. It is one of the oldest car shows in Minnesota. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

6 GREAT THINGS ABOUT A MINNESOTA WINTER Instead of complaining about winter, let's think about things that are awesome about Winter in Minnesota Gallery Credit: Laura Bradshaw