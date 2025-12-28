SUV Collides with Tree in Rockville
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Rockville last Tuesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a crash around 4:40 p.m. on County Road 8, north of 210th Street. The crash was on the west side of Grand Lake. Deputies and Rockville Rescue arrived and found an SUV up against a tree.
Authorities say it appeared 65-year-old Susan Feidhege of Cold Spring was going north on County Road 8, failed to navigate the right-hand curve, and drove off the road before hitting the tree. Feidhege appeared to have suffered a medical emergency, which caused the crash and sustained minor injuries. She was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance for treatment.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
Pantowners 50th Anniversary Car Show and Swap Meet
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
6 GREAT THINGS ABOUT A MINNESOTA WINTER
Gallery Credit: Laura Bradshaw
Celebrate MN 2025
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt