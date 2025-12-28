SUV Collides with Tree in Rockville

Stearns County Sheriff's Office

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Rockville last Tuesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a crash around 4:40 p.m. on County Road 8, north of 210th Street. The crash was on the west side of Grand Lake. Deputies and Rockville Rescue arrived and found an SUV up against a tree.

Authorities say it appeared 65-year-old Susan Feidhege of Cold Spring was going north on County Road 8, failed to navigate the right-hand curve, and drove off the road before hitting the tree. Feidhege appeared to have suffered a medical emergency, which caused the crash and sustained minor injuries. She was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

