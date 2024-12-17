One Person Hurt in Crash in Monticello

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash in Wright County.

A vehicle driven by 23-year-old Facundo Leva of Big Lake was going north on Highway 25 while another vehicle driven by 77-year-old Gary Semmler of Monticello was going south and attempted to turn left when they crashed.

Semmler was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Leva was not hurt.

The crash happened Monday at about 11:30 a.m. in Monticello.

