One Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash On Highway 23

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 in Waite Park.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the entrance to the Grand Depot parking lot.
A car driven by 23-year-old Teagan King of St. Cloud was turning into the parking lot when it crashed into a car going north on the highway.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, 56-year-old Robert Harmon of Minneapolis, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

