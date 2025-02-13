One Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash On Highway 23
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 in Waite Park.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the entrance to the Grand Depot parking lot.
A car driven by 23-year-old Teagan King of St. Cloud was turning into the parking lot when it crashed into a car going north on the highway.
The driver of the northbound vehicle, 56-year-old Robert Harmon of Minneapolis, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
