One Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN ( WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 169 near Zimmerman. Both vehicles were traveling north in the right lane when they collided causing one of the vehicles to roll.

A passenger in a pickup, 18-year-old Bailey Lottie of Cedar, was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 18-year-old Kyle Luukkonen of Zimmerman, was not hurt.

Get our free mobile app

The driver and the passenger in the car were not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES