St. Cloud-Based TriUnity Foundation: $10M in Grants in 10 Years

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new St. Cloud-based nonprofit recently held its board elections, as well as working on its strategic focus for the next year.

TriUnity Foundation is a 501(c)3 that works to relieve the financial burden of terminal illness through credit union collaboration.

At its annual meeting, the elected LeAnn Case as its Board Chair.

The leadership also reaffirmed the organization's long-term vision of granting $10 million over the next 10 years to families facing terminal diagnoses.

Case says,

"TriUnity Foundation is entering a season of expansion, and we're building the team and strategy to scale with purpose."

The board's strategic priorities for the next 18 months won't focus solely on grantmaking, but also on expanding partnerships, strengthening the credit union movement, and developing new models for member impact.

Eunice Adjei is dancing and raising money for the TriUnity Foundation as one of this year's community dancers in the Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars Live event.

