TriUnity Foundation Raises $166,000 At Inaugural Gala
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The TriUnity Foundation recently held its inaugural gala in St. Cloud.
They raised $166,000 in support of St. Cloud Financial Credit Union members facing a financial burden during a terminal illness.
About 115 people attended the event, and 43 sponsors were involved.
TriUnity Foundation is the first and only national foundation led by credit unions that provides direct financial relief to members navigating a terminal diagnosis.
They offer grants of $2,500 or $10,000.
