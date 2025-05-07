Eunice Adjei Dancing For Tri-Unity Foundation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It's only about a month away from this year's Women's Fund Presents Dancing With Our Stars Live event.

One of the six community dancers this year is Eunice Adjei. She is the Director for Multi-Cultural Services at St. Cloud Financial Credit Union. She's also the founder of the Jugaad Leadership Program, which trains emerging leaders of color for boards and commissions. She is also the Board Chair of the Regional Human Rights Commission.

She says, even though she's already got a lot on her plate, she is happy to be a part of this event.

I have always been passionate about helping move community issues forward. I had a cousin who died from terminal illness, so this comes close to home, and I want to use this platform to help raise awareness and also help people who are going through terminal illness to alleviate their financial burden.

Edjei is dancing for the Tri-Unity Foundation, which is a newly created foundation by St. Cloud Financial Credit Union. They provide financial assistance to people facing terminal illness.

She says St. Cloud Financial Credit Union has made a $10,000 donation to her fundraising efforts. She also has a fundraising event open to the public on June 7th.

As for her dancing, Adjei says the style of dance she's doing with her professional partner Nick Benner is contemporary.

Eunice Adjei and Nick Benner, DWOS Eunice Adjei and Nick Benner, DWOS loading...

She says being a part of Dancing With Our Stars is challenging but fun.

It has been a blast. Raising money for something near and dear to my heart. And, also doing something out of my comfort zone, because dancing in front of a lot of people it's not easy, but we'll see.

Sixty percent of the dancer's final score is based on fundraising, and 40 percent is based on their dancing ability. The top dancer gets an additional $15,000 for their charity, second place gets $10,000 and third place wins $5,000.

The live event is on Monday, June 9th, at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph. It is open to the public and tickets are on sale now.

WJON's News @ Noon Show is featuring all six of this year's community dancers and the charities they are raising money for leading up to the event.

