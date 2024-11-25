New One Of Kind Facility Is Now Open In Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Waite Park business has expanded to offer a one-of-a-kind facility for the St. Cloud Area. Omni Training Facility has opened its Omni Nordic Sauna and Ice Bath. Owners Leah Egan and Colin Briscoe say there are many benefits to using a sauna and ice bath together like increased blood flow, weight loss, improved sleep, and many more.

Get our free mobile app

Omni Training Facility Owners Colin Briscoe and Leah Egan, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Omni Training Facility Owners Colin Briscoe and Leah Egan, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Egan says after they tried the sauna and ice bath combination they new they had to bring it to St. Cloud:

"Well the first time we experienced doing sauna and ice together it was exhilarating, we knew there was magic behind it, started doing a ton of research and found all the scientific benefits so we wanted to add it to our gym to offer our members and the community a space where they can come relax, rejuvenate."

Omni Training Facility Owners Colin Briscoe and Leah Egan, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Omni Training Facility Owners Colin Briscoe and Leah Egan, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Briscoe did most of the work himself including building the ice baths. He says he found plans on how to build the baths and even did the plumbing himself:

"In the past, I would be right there with you saying I don't touch electrical, I don't touch plumbing, every time I have tried doing plumbing it has never worked for me, for whatever reason this time just went super smooth, everything worked out great. I want to say that it was, it actually wasn't to bad."

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Briscoe says it took them about a year to get everything ready and the sauna and ice bath are a nice addition to what they can offer. Egan says the reception has been positive and they offer the sauna and ice bath as add-ons to gym memberships or as various stand-alone revitalizing experiences.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

In addition to the sauna and ice bath, Omni Training Facility has a full gym, sports performance area, and 14 coaches offering different classes. Omni Training Facility and Omni Nordic Sauna and Ice Bath are located at 700 Division Street in Waite Park behind Exhaust Pros.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022