Former St. Joseph Mayor Elected Chair of DFL Party

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A former mayor of St. Joseph has been named the new chair of the Democratic Farmer Labor Party in Minnesota.

Richard Carlbom got his start in politics as a College Democrat in 2002. He was elected as Mayor of Saint Joseph in 2004 months after graduating from St. John’s University.

He became a field organizer with the Minnesota DFL during the 2006 election cycle. He went on to work as campaign manager for then-Congressman Tim Walz in 2010.

In 2012, Carlbom was the campaign manager for Minnesotans United for All Families -- the Vote No ballot campaign that made Minnesota the first state in the nation to defeat a constitutional amendment that would have banned same-sex marriage.

Carlbom has served as Walz’s Deputy Chief of Staff since March 2023.

Carlbom takes over for longtime DFL Chair Ken Martin who is now the Chair of the Democratic National Committee.

