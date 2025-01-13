New Cold Spring Business Lighting The Way To Healing & Recovery

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A new Cold Spring business is using light and frequency to promote healing. Lindsey's Light Lounge uses a device called Firefly to help with ailments like arthritis, back pain, carpal tunnel syndrome, and more.

The Firefly emits packets of light called photons to break the painful inflammatory cycle by dilating small blood and lymphatic vessels. Owners Lindsey Hemmesch says light therapy is great for athletic recovery too:

"Oh, it's amazing for athletes, amazing. Anything that happens during a practice shine the light over it, within a couple of sessions they should be feeling that relief if not right away, great for preventative so helping keeping the muscles up."

She says it is great for helping with muscle recovery and keeping things maintained. Hemmesch says the aim is to get people back to their best:

"The goal with the Firefly is to give your bodies the tool it needs to keep operating at its optimal levels without needing to come back to me so I don't want you guys coming back forever to me, we want to get you to the point where you no longer need the light and then you can just come in for maintenance on the gut every three to six months."

Hemmesch says the therapy is good at killing parasites and viruses for gut health.

She says the Firefly can also help with things like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's Disease and no one else in the area is doing exactly what she does. She also offers Infrared Sauna, and Quantum Pulse Lindsey's Light Lounge is available by appointment only Monday through Friday.

