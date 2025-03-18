New Cold Spring Business Adding Glimmer To The Community

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A new shop in Cold Spring is trying to inspire as well as help people find those unique gifts. Glimmer is located in the Red River at Main building next door to the Cold Spring Bakery.

Owner Malissa Mauricio says the store embodies the idea of "glimmers" or tiny moments of joy and everything came together fast:

"The timing just happened to hit right and so then it was like game on, let's go ahead and jump full feet into this. I started to talk to some other boutique owners, what do they use for POS systems, where do they get their merchandise from, ecetera, and also I started to talk to local vendors that I knew because I knew part of the store was going to be that I was wanting to showcase local artisans."

Mauricio says she made it a priority to support local artists and right now she has 10 local vendors and hopes to have more. Glimmer offers a wide array of gifts like engraved goods, soaps, stuffed animals, custom clothing, and more. Mauricio says the shop is all about paying it forward:

"And a lot of times right now in this world we hear a lot about negative things that go on in people's lives that cause triggers and so I wanted to provide a space that educated people about Glimmers and things that they can think about with regard to positive moments in their life, whether it be on a shirt or through a crystal or something beautiful that they look at. Just a little moment that gives them that reminder that the day is a beautiful one and that we are thankful for each one of them."

She says she really enjoys the stories from customers when they find an item that reminds them of a "Glimmer" in their life. Mauricio hopes Glimmer will become a flagship store and would like to open more locations in other small towns like Cold Spring in a year or two.

