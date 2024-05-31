Nearly An Inch of Rain in St. Cloud Friday Morning

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud had nearly an inch of rain early Friday morning.

The National Weather Service says we officially had .90 of an inch of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

We're now up to 4.16 inches of rain for the month of May. For the spring months of March, April and May combined we're at 11.39 inches of rain.

St. Cloud is just outside of the top 10 wettest springs on record, with the 10th wettest 11.93 inches.

There is a chance for another round of rain moving through central Minnesota Friday evening.

The weekly update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 11 percent of the state is still abnormally dry, and two percent is still in a moderate drought, that's up in far north central Minnesota.

