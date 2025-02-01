Nearly $350K Lottery Winner in Minnesota
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has a new big lottery winner this weekend.
The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning ticket in the Gopher 5 game on Friday night. The ticket is worth $346,868.
The ticket was bought at Hugo Gaz in Hugo.
The numbers drawn were 1, 7, 14, 27, and 36.
The tickets are $1 each to play. Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 6:17 p.m.
With the winning numbers drawn, the game resets to $100,000 for the next drawing.
