Nearly $350K Lottery Winner in Minnesota

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has a new big lottery winner this weekend.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning ticket in the Gopher 5 game on Friday night.  The ticket is worth $346,868.

The ticket was bought at Hugo Gaz in Hugo.

The numbers drawn were 1, 7, 14, 27, and 36.

The tickets are $1 each to play.  Drawings are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 6:17 p.m.

With the winning numbers drawn, the game resets to $100,000 for the next drawing.

