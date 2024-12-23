Nativity Scene in Downtown St. Cloud Dates Back 82 Years
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Christmas tradition that started 82 years ago is still a part of downtown St. Cloud.
The nativity set that you see when you drive by the corner of West St. Germain Street and 10th Avenue South outside the US Bank Building was bought back in 1942.
The set was purchased with money raised by school children in St. Cloud and the Daughters of Isabella. They donated the nativity set to the city of St. Cloud.
It sat in front of the Stearns County Courthouse every holiday until 1972.
In 1985 the city donated it to the Stearns History Museum. Edward Zapp Jr. was a board member at the history museum and offered to display the set at Zapp Bank. When US Bank bought Zapp Bank they continued the tradition.
The nativity set has undergone major repairs at least twice over the years.
You might also remember Baby Jesus was stolen in 2018, but thankfully returned a year later.
