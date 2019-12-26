Baby Jesus Figure Returned to St. Cloud Nativity Scene

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) -- A baby Jesus figure has been returned to a Nativity scene in St. Cloud a year after it was stolen.

The executive director of the Stearns History Museum says a staffer at U.S. Bank noticed someone out by the manager around noon Thursday.

When the staffer got to the Nativity scene, that person was gone, and the baby Jesus figure was put back where he belongs.

The museum owns and sets up the scene outside the U.S. Bank building. The 1944 statue was stolen in December 2018.

This year, a doll swaddled in cloth took the role of baby Jesus.