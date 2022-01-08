Baby Taken From Mother in Stolen Car Found Safe

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A missing 1-year-old boy has been found and reunited with his family, hours after a man stole his mother’s vehicle with the baby in the back seat.

Police were notified around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police believe the mother momentarily left her car running with the baby inside. A man wearing a black sweater took the vehicle.

At about 6:30 p.m. Brooklyn Park Police say officers responded to a 911 hang-up call. When they arrived they found the child was anonymously returned to his family uninjured.

Officers later found the stolen vehicle unoccupied.

